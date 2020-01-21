Services
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Suite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia L. "Patty" Suite

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia L. "Patty" Suite Obituary
Patricia "Patty" L. Suite

Hartford City - Patricia "Patty" L. Suite, 89, passed away at 2:40 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Hartford City on May 9, 1930 to Howard L. Parkinson and Mary Kathryn (Wilson) Parkinson. Both of her parents preceded her in death.

Patty graduated from Hartford City High School in 1948. She married Clyde E. Suite on June 7, 1953 at Grace United Methodist Church in Hartford City. He precedes her in death on May 1, 1995.

She worked at Blackford Community Hospital and Willmann's Grocery.

Patty was a member of Grace United Methodist Church where she participated in Deborah Circle, Tuesday Evening Bible Study and she was also the church historian. She also was a 50 year member of Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority where she had been Past President. She was a member of the Blackford Community Hospital Auxiliary.

She will be sadly missed by her son, Michael L. (wife, Maryvonne) Suite of Muncie; grandchildren, Andrew J. (wife, Kelli) Suite and Rebecca D. (husband, Jeff) Reese; great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Reese, Lydia Reese, Autumn Reese, Cole Suite, Bontu Reese, Sintahehu Reese, Olivia Suite and Jonah Reese; step-grandchildren, Jhonn M. (wife, Rachel) Whitworth, Christopher J.F. (wife, Kim) Whitworth and Sandrina M. Whitworth; 15 step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She is also preceded in death by her son, John W. Suite who passed away on January 6, 2005.

Funeral service will at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City with visitation being from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.

A private committal service will be at Hartford City Cemetery on Friday, January 24, 2020.

Memorials may be made to Have a Heart Fund at Grace United Methodist Church, 312 W. Washington St., Hartford City, IN 47348 or Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority.

Online condolences may be made to

www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -