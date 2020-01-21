|
Patricia "Patty" L. Suite
Hartford City - Patricia "Patty" L. Suite, 89, passed away at 2:40 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Hartford City on May 9, 1930 to Howard L. Parkinson and Mary Kathryn (Wilson) Parkinson. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
Patty graduated from Hartford City High School in 1948. She married Clyde E. Suite on June 7, 1953 at Grace United Methodist Church in Hartford City. He precedes her in death on May 1, 1995.
She worked at Blackford Community Hospital and Willmann's Grocery.
Patty was a member of Grace United Methodist Church where she participated in Deborah Circle, Tuesday Evening Bible Study and she was also the church historian. She also was a 50 year member of Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority where she had been Past President. She was a member of the Blackford Community Hospital Auxiliary.
She will be sadly missed by her son, Michael L. (wife, Maryvonne) Suite of Muncie; grandchildren, Andrew J. (wife, Kelli) Suite and Rebecca D. (husband, Jeff) Reese; great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Reese, Lydia Reese, Autumn Reese, Cole Suite, Bontu Reese, Sintahehu Reese, Olivia Suite and Jonah Reese; step-grandchildren, Jhonn M. (wife, Rachel) Whitworth, Christopher J.F. (wife, Kim) Whitworth and Sandrina M. Whitworth; 15 step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her son, John W. Suite who passed away on January 6, 2005.
Funeral service will at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City with visitation being from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
A private committal service will be at Hartford City Cemetery on Friday, January 24, 2020.
Memorials may be made to Have a Heart Fund at Grace United Methodist Church, 312 W. Washington St., Hartford City, IN 47348 or Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020