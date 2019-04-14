Patricia Lee Taylor



Honolulu, Hawaii - Honolulu, Hawaii - Patricia Lee Taylor, 82, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Hawaii.



She was born in Richmond, Indiana, the only child to Paul E and Helen L(Pittenger) Taylor and received her B.S. in medical technology from Indiana University and M.S. in Microbiology from the University of Manoa. Pat worked for a year in Indiana before going to UCLA Medical Center Blood Bank for 7 years as a Blood Bank Technologist, Supervisor, and Education Coordinator. She came to Hawaii in Jan 1967 to join the teaching faculty in the Medical Technology Division, John A. Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawaii, while obtaining her M.S. in Microbiology (1968-1969). In 1970 she became Chairman and Associate Professor of the Medical Technology Division and headed to the Division for 34 years. She concurrently taught Immunohematology, Laboratory Management and other Medical Technology courses for 37 years until she retired in 2004.



Pat was a member, elder and trustee of the first Presbyterian Church of Honolulu and sang in the church choir and in a quartet group. She became a discussion leader in Bible Study Fellowship and served in various committees in the regional Presbytery. She also went on numerous medical missions to Thailand helping to teach basic health care and providing medical training and supplied to the northern tribal villages.



Patricia was on the Blood Bank of Hawaii Board of Trustees, on various committees at the University of Hawaii, on the Clinical Laboratory Task Force and a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, AABB, and ASCLS member for 50 years.



Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Union Cemetery of Desoto. The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



Online condolences may be sent to www.meeksmortuary.com Published in The Star Press on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary