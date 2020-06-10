Patricia Mitchell-Fields
Muncie - Patricia Mitchell-Fields, 88, passed away Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020 at her residence.
She was born November 29, 1931, in Muncie, the daughter of John and Thelma (Shoecraft) Bragg. Patricia graduated from Muncie Central High School and married Richard Mitchell, who precedes her in death.
Mrs. Fields was a Customer Service Representative for the Social Security Administration office for over 30 years. Later she was the City of Muncie Personnel Director, and then became the first Delaware County Personnel Director.
She was an original member of the Mignonettes, and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Fred Fields; a son, Greg Mitchell (wife, Marcia); a sister, Martha Billings; a step-son, Freddie Middleton; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Fields was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Robert Bragg and Jackie Bragg.
Family and friends may call on the family from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
The Fields family asks that visitors please wear a mask to the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 5635 W. 96th Street, Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.