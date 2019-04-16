|
Patricia R. Cross
Muncie - Patricia R. Cross, 88, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at The Woodlands Nursing facility in Muncie.
She was born October 19, 1930, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the daughter of Woodrow and Emma (Hansch) Walker.
Patricia worked as a cook for several years at The Timbers in Muncie and in later years enjoyed providing home health care as an employee of Hillcroft Services. In addition to a love of reading, she was an avid bingo player and loved her dogs and cats.
Patricia is survived by two daughters, Debora Kerr and Cheryl Pierce; three sons, William (Sheila) Kerr, Kevin Kerr, and Kerry Kerr; several grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Dona Fuller; and a sister, Jean Fitzgerald.
Private services will be held for Patricia.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 16, 2019