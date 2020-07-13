Patricia Rae Liechty Brown
Patricia Rae Liechty Brown, born Sunday, April 7, 1940, recently diagnosed with lymphoma, passed the morning of July 10, 2020. Pat was known throughout the Muncie community for her compassion and helping hands. Pat was a very active member of Riverside United Methodist Church. She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and being an Advanced Master Gardener. Family was her pride and joy, she looked forward to seeing them for Holiday gatherings and spending endless summer nights at the lake. She was known for her soft demeanor and love for teaching during her twenty-five-years of judging foods in 4-H. Patricia started her career as a Home Economics teacher and 4-H instructor at Gaston Junior Senior High School.
Patricia loved Ball State University, where she met her lifelong companion Ronald Brown. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree; finishing her Master of Arts in 1970. Pat and Ron would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. In 1974, Patricia started teaching at Ball State University where she taught for ten years. She moved to Dining Services in the fall of 1984, where she made her mark in the Ball State community as the Banquet & Catering Manager. She stayed for thirteen years serving small and large events before moving on to the Manager of Menu Development in Dining before retiring in 2002. Her love for Ball State continued with her membership in the Cardinal Varsity Club. She enjoyed attending basketball and football games along with many family tailgates. During her tenure, Patricia received the Ball State University Business Affairs Meritorious Service Award in 1993 and the Ball State University Alumni Association Benny Award in 2001. She was also a member of the BSU Women's Club, Rockin' Red Birds, and became an honorary member of Phi Upsilon Omicron in 2017. Patricia was active in many organizations within the community. Throughout her life, Pat was a compassionate member of the Delaware County Home Laureates Homemaker Club; for fifty-nine years, the Muncie Area Career Center Advisory Committee, and enjoyed working with neighbors in the Forest Hills Neighborhood Association. She and her husband traveled around the Midwest with Habitat for Humanity building homes with church friends each summer for twelve years. As an Advisory Board member in 2004, she contributed in planning The Back to School Teachers Store; opening in 2006. And In 2017, she was the recipient of the Delaware County VIVA (Very Important Volunteer Award) Award for her hard work and dedication with the Back to School Teachers Store, Habitat for Humanity, and Riverside United Methodist Church. Pat was also known for her organization and tasty creations of Chicken and Noodles and Cube Steak meals at Farm Fest, taking place every spring at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Ronald Kent Brown, Muncie, Indiana; Daughter, Angela Churbock (late husband, Jay), Muncie, Indiana; daughter Amy Grasso (Mark), Muncie, Indiana; son, David Brown (Kimberly), Muncie, Indiana; grandchildren, Kyle Carmichael (Whitney), Caroline, Katelyn and Catherine Grasso, Victoria and Lydia Brown; brothers and sisters; Dianne Liechty-Parrett, Berne, Indiana, Melvin E. Liechty II (Linda) Newark, Delaware, and Dr. Barry (Sue) Liechty, Ft. Wayne, Indiana; sister-in-law, Elsie Brown, Muncie, Indiana; several uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Celeste Lehman Liechty, Berne, Indiana; and sister, Janice Liechty Zimmerman, Decatur, Indiana; sister-in-law, Alice Liechty, Newark, Delaware; brother-in-law, Gilford Brown, Muncie, Indiana.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Burial and graveside services will follow at Jones Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday or from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Riverside United Methodist Church, 1201 Wheeling Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, a mask is required at the funeral home. Please remember to be safe and adhere to the six foot social distancing.
For those not able to attend services at the funeral home, please watch the live link for the funeral service at: distantlink.com/elmridge.html
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
.