Patricia Ruth Townsend
Patricia Ruth Townsend

Muncie - Patricia Ruth Townsend, 91, passed away on Saturday morning, August 29, 2020 at Albany Health Care & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on August 7, 1929 in Muncie, the daughter of Orless Timothy and Alta Louise (Grant) Dunn and graduated from Muncie Central High School.

Patricia worked for the City of Muncie Sewage Department for many years before retiring to care for her mother. She enjoyed embroidery and doing crafts.

Surviving are two sisters, Virginia Burke (husband, Patrick) of New Canaan, CT and Mary Jane Druckemiller (husband, Gary) of Oxford, MS; two nephews, Tim Burke (wife, Leda) of New York and Lance Druckemiller (wife, Tammy) of Bloomington, IN; two great-nephews, Grant Druckemiller of Bloomington and Ian Murdoch of New Canaan, CT; one great-niece, Olivia Druckemiller of Carmel; and one cousin, Bob Whittemore of Alexandria.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one niece, Gina Burke Murdoch.

Cremation will take place and burial will take place at a later date in Jones Cemetery by her parents.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to Muncie Mission, P.O. Box 2349, Muncie, IN 47307-0349 or online at www.munciemission.org or to A.R.F., 1209 W. Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47303 or online at https:munciearf.com.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
