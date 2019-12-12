|
Patricia "Pat" Sharp
Muncie - Patricia "Pat" Sharp, 87, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born on July 10, 1932 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Helen (Tuite) Traster and graduated from the Akron City Hospital School of Nursing and Jersey City Medical Center Operating Room Techniques Training Program.
Pat worked as an operating room nurse and was an early coordinator of Ball Hospital's Operating Room Technician Training Program. She was an active member of the Association of Operating Room Nurses and retired in 1992 as Director of Surgical Services at Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was a long-time antique collector with interests in pottery, fountain pins, art and early furniture. Pat was a master gardener, a lover of flowering trees and an avid reader. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jim Sharp of Muncie; five children, Candace White of San Diego, CA, Kate Schranz (husband, Tom) of Longmont, CO, Leslie Osborne (husband, Mike) of Fishers, Ryan Sharp (wife, Darlene) of Clarksville, MD and Eric Sharp of Logansport; fifteen grandchildren, Nick White (wife, Monica) of Rosarito Beach Mexico, Evan White (wife, Katelyn) of San Diego, CA, Austin White (wife, Sarah) of Auburn, VA, Rosemary Ryan of Longmont, CO, Natalie Schranz of Longmont, CO, Karl Schranz (wife, Cristina) of Woodstock, GA, Spencer Osborne of Chicago, IL, Marshall Osborne of Santa Monica, CA, Sara Sharp, Katelyn Sharp and Addison Sharp, all of Clarksville, MD, Logan Sharp, Dylan Sharp, Colby Sharp and Hayden Sharp, all of Logansport; and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday December 16, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Ronald Naylor officiating.
Family and friends may call from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the mortuary.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019