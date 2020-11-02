1/1
Patricia Sue (Skirvin) Stafford
1930 - 2020
Patricia Sue (Skirvin) Stafford

Elkhart - Patricia Sue (Skirvin) Stafford, 90, of Elkhart, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was born on June 16, 1930 to the late Edgar Orbaugh and Hatti (Scott) Orbaugh in Elwood.

Patricia was a housewife and an ordained minister. She was involved in ministry with Reverend Floyd Skirvin for 30 years. She enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved music and loved to sing. She was a writer and had one of her poems "Grandma, Are There Any Ghosts?" published in the Library of Congress Mist of Enchantment Edition.

Patricia is survived by sons, Mike Skirvin of Elkhart and Floyd Skirvin of Indianapolis; daughters, Nan Greer of Elkhart and Debbie Fisher of Losantville; several nieces and nephews; 33 grandchildren; and 65 great grandchildren.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Orbaugh and Hatty (Scott) Orbaugh; first husband, Floyd Skirvin; second husband, John Stafford; sons, Robert, Terry, David, and Tim Skirvin; daughter, Brenda Brown; and sisters, Norma Stafford and Mary Howell.

Private services will be held in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie, officiated by Maureen Walby. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
