Patricia Tretick
1923 - 2020
Patricia Stone Tretick, violinist, violist, mentor and pedagogue died January 18, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona after a brief illness. She was nearly 97.
Patricia was born and grew up in Colorado, the daughter of Judge Clifford Stone, a chief negotiator of Western States water law, and Marjorie Snyder, a teacher of romance languages at the University of Colorado. Patricia began violin studies at an early age - she recalled taking a narrow gauge railroad trip on her own every six months from the family's Gunnison home across the mountains to Colorado Springs for lessons, staying with her teacher and his family for a week each visit. She received her B.A. from Vassar College, and a subsequent M.Music from the University of Colorado in Boulder.
After college she joined the Denver Symphony, three years later moving to Phoenix to teach music at Phoenix Junior College and in the public schools. She auditioned for the Phoenix Symphony, and it was there she met her future husband, Sidney Tretick, who was Concertmaster and Associate Conductor of the orchestra at the time. The Treticks married in 1950 and two years later moved to Muncie, Indiana, Sidney having been appointed head of the String Department at Ball State's School of Music. The couple had five children by 1961, and music lessons were mandatory for them all.
At the sudden death of her husband in 1962, Patricia took up the mantle of his duties at Ball State, teaching Violin, Viola, Music Appreciation, Stringed Instrument Repair, and continuing as a performer in the School's Ars Musica String Quartet, all the while attending to raising her five children. Her performance activities were myriad: a soloist, recitalist, and Concertmaster or Principal in many orchestras in central Indiana. Summers found her in Colorado, performing in the Central City Opera Orchestra in the years when that festival was the off-season home of the New York Metropolitan Opera. After her retirement from Ball State in 1993, she moved back to Phoenix.
Patricia's most indelible mark was her teaching. So many violinists and violists came to her studio and emerged with solid skills and deep musical understanding. As a clinician and adjudicator her commentary was clear, on point but positive, encouraging. And then there were the thousands of Ball State freshmen who attended her famous Music Appreciation 101 lectures and found "Classical" music was not so mysterious, even enjoyable.
Patricia was preceded in death by a younger sister, Diana Stone Powloski. She is survived by her youngest sister, Sylvia Stone Irvin, and by her five children, Stephanie, Blythe, Clifford, Diana (Noelle) and Drew, all of whom are professional musicians. Patricia also has two talented grandsons, Alexei Tretick and Anthony Gosling.
Private burial will occur at the family plot in Boulder, Colorado. A Tretick family concert in Patricia's honor is scheduled for May 10, 2020 at 3:00pm, to be held in Muncie at Ball State's Sursa Performance Hall. The family is also working to establish a memorial fund, details of which will be announced at that time as well.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020