|
|
Patricia Tuttle
Muncie - Patricia Tuttle, 80, of Harrisburg and Muncie, Indiana passed away Sunday March 10, 2019.
Born July 20, 1938, in Muncie, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Mahlon White and Maxine (Brotherton) White Franklin. On September 28, 1956, she was united in marriage with Donald E. Tuttle Sr., with whom she shared a devoted union of 57 years, prior to his passing on September 11, 2013.
Patricia believed in living life to its fullest. A decisive, no nonsense person, she felt it was important to "do things today and not wait until tomorrow". Patricia was blessed with a natural artistic talent that she expressed through her crafting, coloring and photography - which truly allowed her the opportunity to capture the special memories of her lifetime. An avid gardener, she was blessed with a green thumb. Patricia was a social butterfly whose expressive personality was evident in her love of dance; and, more recently, karaoke.
A woman of tremendous strength, Patricia demonstrated her perseverance and convictions through her actions and deeds. As a proud Navy wife, she felt privileged to serve as part of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Submarine Veterans (SSVI) Keystone Base. Patricia was also a member, and Auxiliary Trustee, of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #231, Ladies Auxiliary, in Muncie. Throughout her life, Patricia treated those who she encountered with respect and kindness - and that kindness deeply impacted the lives of others. And while she was attentive to every detail in life, she was always focused on making the best life she could for her family and received the greatest satisfaction from the time she spent surrounded by her loved ones and friends.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Derenda (Donald) Updegrave, of Harrisburg, and son, Donald E. Tuttle, II, of Kingman, AZ, and two grandchildren, Michelle Lynn Fournier and Donald E. Tuttle, III. She is also survived by two brothers, William E. White, of Muncie, IN and Larry Dean Smith, of Winter Haven, FL, and a sister, Judy Ziems, of Daytona Beach, FL. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Orrin F. "Butch" Franklin and her daughter-in-law, Teresa Tuttle.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Her Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday April 11, 2019 at the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, with Rev. Dr. Keith A. Blank, officiating. Inurnment will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M., prior to the service. Memorial Contributions may be made to either the USSVI, Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 3870, Silverdale, WA 98383 or the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #231, 1414 S. Batavia Avenue, Muncie, IN 47302.
Those wishing to share memories, or condolences, with the family are invited to visit BitnerCares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 17, 2019