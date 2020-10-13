Patricia "Pat" Wedmore
Oakville - Patricia "Pat" Ann Wedmore, 80, of Oakville passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 2, 1940 in Portland, Indiana, a daughter of the late Ernest and Treva (Lee) Steed.
She graduated from Portland High School. Pat was an active member of First Brethren Church of Oakville. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and grand children.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Henry "Biff" Wedmore of Oakville; children, Chris Lyons of Sulphur Springs, Jason (Mary) Wedmore of Cocoa Beach Florida; grandchildren, Derek (Danielle) Cass, Natasha (Ross Riggs, Devon Lyons, Shawn (Ashley) Wedmore, Jason (Krissy) Wedmore, Jr. Sam Wedmore, Gabriel Wedmore and Desiree Sirk; great grandchildren, Aleigha, Rylen, Remington, Gavin, Cub, Krosley, Krayson, Addison, Sally Jane, Layla, Trevor, Megan, Sara, Mark, Destiny and Isabella; close cousin, Marie Journay and numerous nieces & nephews; and close friends, Judy Kimmel, Kathy Lynn and Linda Russell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Darrell Lyons.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Oakville First Brethren Church with Pastor John Garrett officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WMS, Women's Missionary Fund or the First Brethren Church of Oakville. Arrangements have been entrusted Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. You may express condolences or share a memory of Pat at www.hinsey-brown.com
