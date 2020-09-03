Patrick Allen Caskey
Muncie - Patrick Caskey, age 67, passed away on August 31st, 2020. Pat was a beloved son, father, husband, and friend. Pat, son of Betty Pogue Hadley and Glenn Caskey, was born in Richmond, Indiana on March 8, 1953, graduating from Burris High School in 1971. Pat earned a degree in Building Construction from Ivy Tech College and in 1978 fell in love with the town of Farmland, opening Bright Ideas Stained Glass Studio. For over 30 years, Pat restored antique windows all over the state, as well as crafting originals of his own. In addition to his interest in glass and antiquing, Pat was an agricultural enthusiast, self-proclaimed foodie, and world traveler. His love of nature and Native American history stayed with him his entire life. He was also an excellent guitarist and fisherman. Pat was preceded in death by his wife Kimberly Caskey. Pat is survived by his mother, Betty Pogue Hadley and step-father, Joe Hadley, of Muncie, as well as daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Todd Polzin and his four grandchildren: Max, Henry, Grace, and Charlie, all of Elgin, Illinois. Graveside services are planned for the family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation: https://www.nativeartsandcultures.org/donate
. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Farmland Chapel.