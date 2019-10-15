|
Patrick Coleman Botts
- - Heaven gained a loving husband, devoted father, proud papa, generous friend, encouraging co-worker, competitive teammate, and compassionate leader.
Patrick Coleman Botts, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Pat will be forever loved and remembered by his wife Jane, daughter Erica (Jason) Bucholtz, and sons Ben (Jordan) Botts, and Adam (fiancé Taylor) Botts. Pat believed that his greatest accomplishment was raising three wonderful children with Jane. His greatest joy came from his four grandchildren, Sam, Jake, Molly (Bucholtz), and Archie Botts. Pat is also survived by two sisters, Neenah (Ken) Dressler and Chris (Jeff) Scheel, two sisters-in-law Joan (Roger) Warner and Sara (Brian) Weidman, and brother-in-law Dave (Cheryl) Goodmiller. Pat will also be forever remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Pat was born on January 12, 1964, to Cedric R. and W. Jean Botts in Markle, Indiana. He graduated from Huntington Northside High School in 1982 and from Ball State University (BS Finance) in 1986.
Pat began his professional career in 1986 when he was hired at Mutual Federal Saving Bank as a management trainee. Throughout his 33 years at the bank, he held several positions including Mortgage Lending Manager, Lending Manager, Vice President of Administration, Marketing and Human Resources, and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In 2003, he was named President and Chief Operating Officer of MutualBank and President of the MutualBank Charitable Foundation. MutualBank's vision is to help people live better lives. Employees carry this mission out in their daily jobs, but Pat challenged employees to do more when he formed the bank's Community Outreach Committee. He encouraged the committee to direct volunteer hours and financial donations, but did not want to control what the group specifically chose to do. Instead, he empowered the committee to take whatever action was necessary to meet the needs of the individual communities that MutualBank serves. He took great pride in the employees at MutualBank and considered them more than co-workers—they were his friends.
Pat was passionate about serving his community. Through board of director leadership roles, he humbly led several organizations including the Boys and Girls Clubs of Muncie, By5 Initiative, Muncie Habitat for Humanity, the Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, United Way of Delaware and Henry Counties, Muncie-Delaware Chamber of Commerce, Project Leadership, Indiana Council for Economic Education, and Muncie Mission Ministries. Pat also attended High Street United Methodist Church and served on the Church Council, Finance, and Trustee Committees.
Pat's widespread impact is evidenced in the hundreds of messages received since his passing. A colleague shared this observation: "This man epitomized the term "Servant Leader". It will be a great loss to those who worked with him and the communities he made better by his presence and actions."
In his spare time, Pat especially enjoyed golfing and fishing with his friends and family, riding his John Deere tractor, playing his guitar, listening to all types of music, and seeing how quickly he could complete the daily New York Times Crossword puzzle. He and Jane loved attending sporting events particularly those in which their children were involved. He was so looking forward to coaching and sitting on the sidelines rooting for his grandchildren in their various activities. Our family is heartsick that the next generation will not get to experience firsthand his kindness, compassion, wisdom, and strength.
We know there will be a void in the lives of those who knew and loved Pat. We also know that he would want us to honor his memory by quietly serving others and passing along the kindness and compassion that he showed to everyone he met.
A memorial service in Pat's honor will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18th at High Street United Methodist Church, 219 S. High Street, Muncie. A private burial will take place in Markle Cemetery, Markle, Indiana.
Friends and family may call at High Street United Methodist Church on Thursday, October 17th from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., or one hour before the memorial service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Muncie Habitat for Humanity, The Community Foundation of Delaware County, or High Street United Methodist Church.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019