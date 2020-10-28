Patrick Douglas Irving
Eaton - Patrick Douglas Irving, 58, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his home in Eaton after an extended illness, surrounded by family. Patrick was born in Muncie on July 9, 1962 to Sandra (Baxter) and William Irving.
Patrick graduated from Delta HS in 1980. Patrick worked at Irving Brothers Stone and Gravel, E&B Paving, and Erie Stone Company in Huntington, IN, where he was a well liked coworker. His fine sense of design and business made him a manager at "The Road Home" in Ft. Wayne, and he later worked at Wells Fargo Bank there. He also lived for some time in Indianapolis.
Patrick was fortunate to be well traveled and enjoyed spending time outside. Hobbies included having a saltwater aquarium for years and growing plants. He taught himself to knit and made blankets for his family while he was fighting his illness. Patrick had a fun sense of humor, was a great cook, and enjoyed good food, fine whiskey, and playing cards. He enjoyed company and was a gracious host.
Survivors include his mother, Sandra Scott of Muncie; three brothers, Andrew Irving (wife Jennifer) of Eaton, Russell Irving (husband Ean Taylor) of Muncie, and Jeffrey Irving (wife Kristin) of Eaton; nephews, Andy Irving (Carrie) and their children, Evan and Elijah of Muncie and Nicholas Irving (Katie) and their children, Kassidy, Chloe, and Jake of Muncie; and nieces, Allisyn Irving and her son, Jace of Cincinnati and Katie and Olivia Irving of Muncie. His friend of many years, Jim Hill of Ft. Wayne, was so supportive and will be giving a home to Pat's dog and best friend, Jigsaw.
Patrick is preceded in death by his father, William Irving.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Garden View Funeral Home. Due to COVID, there will be no calling, and burial will be a private family event at Union Cemetery in Eaton. In lieu of flowers, Patrick requested that donations be made to Eaton Community Food Pantry, 816.5 E. Harris Street, Eaton, IN 47338 or the Muncie Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
.