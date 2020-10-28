1/1
Patrick Douglas Irving
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Douglas Irving

Eaton - Patrick Douglas Irving, 58, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his home in Eaton after an extended illness, surrounded by family. Patrick was born in Muncie on July 9, 1962 to Sandra (Baxter) and William Irving.

Patrick graduated from Delta HS in 1980. Patrick worked at Irving Brothers Stone and Gravel, E&B Paving, and Erie Stone Company in Huntington, IN, where he was a well liked coworker. His fine sense of design and business made him a manager at "The Road Home" in Ft. Wayne, and he later worked at Wells Fargo Bank there. He also lived for some time in Indianapolis.

Patrick was fortunate to be well traveled and enjoyed spending time outside. Hobbies included having a saltwater aquarium for years and growing plants. He taught himself to knit and made blankets for his family while he was fighting his illness. Patrick had a fun sense of humor, was a great cook, and enjoyed good food, fine whiskey, and playing cards. He enjoyed company and was a gracious host.

Survivors include his mother, Sandra Scott of Muncie; three brothers, Andrew Irving (wife Jennifer) of Eaton, Russell Irving (husband Ean Taylor) of Muncie, and Jeffrey Irving (wife Kristin) of Eaton; nephews, Andy Irving (Carrie) and their children, Evan and Elijah of Muncie and Nicholas Irving (Katie) and their children, Kassidy, Chloe, and Jake of Muncie; and nieces, Allisyn Irving and her son, Jace of Cincinnati and Katie and Olivia Irving of Muncie. His friend of many years, Jim Hill of Ft. Wayne, was so supportive and will be giving a home to Pat's dog and best friend, Jigsaw.

Patrick is preceded in death by his father, William Irving.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Garden View Funeral Home. Due to COVID, there will be no calling, and burial will be a private family event at Union Cemetery in Eaton. In lieu of flowers, Patrick requested that donations be made to Eaton Community Food Pantry, 816.5 E. Harris Street, Eaton, IN 47338 or the Muncie Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garden View Funeral Home Gardens of Memory Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved