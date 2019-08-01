|
Patrick "Pat" Franklin
Muncie - Patrick "Pat" Franklin, 80, passed away, Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born March 20, 1939 in Jamestown, TN to the late Zona Rains. He graduated from Jamestown schools before moving to Muncie, where he worked for the Ball company. He later worked for Pyromet Industries for fourteen years before retiring. He married the love of his life, Marie Franklin, and settled down to raise a family. Pat enjoyed golfing and was known for cleaning customers out at the local pool hall, but he especially loved his family and spending time with them.
Surviving Pat are his sons, Ruble (Julie) and Tony (Ailesia) Franklin; Sister, Agnes Lee; Grandchildren, Katie (Rick) Farmer, Casey (Jason) Smithwick and Dustin Franklin; Great-Grandchildren; Karlie Smithwick, Bryce and Beckett Farmer
He is preceded in death by his mother; Brothers, Joe, Carl and Earl Franklin; and sister, Marie Voiles.
Visitation for Pat will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, from 4p.m. to 8 p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305. With services officiated the following day, Saturday at 11 a.m. by Pastor Dennis Trimbel. Burial of cremated remains will follow at a later date.
Donations can be made in Pat's name to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 1, 2019