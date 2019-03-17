|
Patrick Jay Hughes, "PJ"
Fishers - Patrick Jay Hughes, "PJ", gained his wings on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Patrick was diagnosed with ALS in March of 2017 and fought it hard until the very end. Patrick was born on June 22, 1973, to Gordon and the late Susan Hughes. Patrick spent his childhood years in South Carolina, and his adult years in Muncie and Fishers, Indiana. He attended Northside High School, then graduated from Burris High School. He was also a graduate of Purdue University and a member of the Chi Phi Fraternity. Patrick was an employee of Ardagh, (formerly known as Ball Bros.) as a Senior Electrical Engineer. He loved the Atlanta Braves, the Indianapolis Colts, the Dallas Cowboys, hunting, fishing, golfing, his 1966 Corvette Stingray, and spending time with family and friends.
Patrick is preceded in death by his mother, Susan Hughes; and nephew, Zachary Snyder. He is survived by his beloved wife of 19 years, April Hughes; son, Hunter Patrick Hughes; daughter, Isabella Marie Hughes; father, Gordon Hughes (wife Beth); brother, Christopher Hughes; sister, Susannah Snyder (husband Shawn); two nephews, and one niece. Patrick will be missed by many and remembered for his humor, strength, good nature, and free spirit.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in honor of Patrick to the ALS Association, Indiana Chapter at webin.alsa.org.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 17, 2019