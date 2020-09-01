Patrick "Pat" K. Eley
Muncie - Patrick Eley passed away Monday morning August 31, 2020, at I U Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Patrick was born the son of Geraldine and Carl R. Eley on Thursday October 22, 1959, in Muncie Indiana. He drove tractor trailers for several years before being hired by Chevrolet, retiring after more than 20 years of service. Pat was proud to be a Kentucky Colonel, was a member of UAW Local 977 and the American Legion Post 437 in Selma In. Pat liked to fish, drive hot-rods but loved his time with his family and friends above all.
Pat is survived by his mother Geraldine, daughters, Katelyn Eley, Malinda Eley, Ashley Baxter; grandchildren Tristen Ellis (T-Bone), Kylie Owens, Kenzie Owens; brother, Mike (Carolyn) Eley; sister, Carla K. Eley and many nieces and nephews.
Pat's father Carl and brother Max A. Eley preceded him in passing.
The family will have a gathering of friends and family on Saturday September 12, 2020 at The American Legion Post 437 in Selma at 1:00 pm. Memorials should be directed to the Selma Legion Post and to the Wounded Warrior Project
.
.