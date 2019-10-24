|
|
Patrick Reum
Muncie - Muncie: Patrick N. Reum passed away on Monday October 21, 2019. He was born on March 8, 1969 to Delores Reynolds and Jim Reum Sr. in Muncie graduating from Muncie Central High School in 1987. He began working construction eventually becoming self-employed in the field.
Survivors include his parents, Delores (Phillip) Roback, Jim (Pam) Reum Sr., wife of 18 years Ronda (Smart) Reum, son; P. J. Reum, step-daughter; Kari Osborne, step-son; Kyl' Osborne, grandchildren; Natalie Corwin, Joshua Corwin Jr., Mason Corwin, Ryan Osborne, sister; Tammy (Mark Sr.) Snyder, brother; Jimmy (Chris) Reum Jr., brother-in-law; Frankie (Jamalyn) Smart, sister-in-law; Cindy Kolden, father-in-law; Chuck (Kora) Warner, step-father-in-law Jack Kennedy and special niece Kristina Hawk. Patrick had many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and extended family who will miss him.'
Patrick's grandparents, Brother David Reum, Mother-in-law Sue Kennedy and several aunts and uncles preceded him in passing.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.
Funeral services for Mr. Reum will be at Parson Mortuary at 1:00 pm on Wednesday October 30, 2019 with Pastor Jeffery Reum officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Calling at Parson will be from 11:00 am Wednesday until the time of the service.
Online condolences will be received by the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019