Patsy A. Donn Ph.D.
Patsy A. Donn Ph.D.

Muncie - Patsy A. Donn Ph.D., 87, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Elmcroft Senior Living.

She was born in Herber Springs, Arkansas on July 22, 1933, the daughter of Frank Donn and Minnie Ward.

Patsy was employed with Ball State University from 1964 until 2003, retiring as Director of Counseling and Health Services. From 1987 until 2017 she owned I.D.E.C. along with her partner Marilyn.

She was a member of Altrusa and the Muncie Sailing Club. Patsy also served on the Board of Directors for the YWCA, Cambridge House, Gresham Center and many others.

Survivors include her partner for over forty-five years, Marilyn Nathan Ph.D.; cousin, Betty Ann Hughes; along with several second cousins.

Patsy will be cremated and returned to her family plot in Dumas Cemetery, Dumas, Texas.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
