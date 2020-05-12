|
|
Patsy Burchnell
Muncie - Patsy A. Burchnell,89, passed away Monday morning May 11, 2020, at her residence following a brief illness. She was born on January 15, 1931 in Muncie the daughter of Dorothy (Abshire) Brown.
Patsy attended Muncie Community Schools and later married the love of her life, Lee Burchnell on December 24, 1949 in Muncie and he preceded her in death on August 15, 1995. Mrs. Burchnell had worked for Ball State University as a custodian for approximately 17 1/2 years prior to her retirement in 1988 and then she worked as a greeter for Wal-Mart. She was a member of the Gethsemane United Methodist Church and the Ball State University Sympathy Club.
Survivors include 2 children, Philip Burchnell, Muncie and Roxanna Hensley, Muncie; 1 granddaughter, Michelle Hensley (Tim Schwer), Greenfield; 1 great grandson, Logan Uitermarkt, Greenfield; sister-in-law, Jackie Miles, Kokomo; several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband of 46 years, Lee, she is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy; son-in-law, Forrest Hensley in 2015; 2 brothers, Jimmy Miles and Danny Peckinpaugh; I sister, Peggy Farmer.
Private family funeral services will be held at Parson Mortuary Pastor Tony Collins officiating. Burial to follow at Tomlinson Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thankyou to Garland Walker of Moreland and Stanley Sherrill and Rose Parmaley both of Muncie for their special care to Patsy and the family during this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund 1209 W. Riggin Rd. Muncie, IN 47303 or Community Arms 1461 N. Franklin St. Greenfield, IN 46140.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 12 to May 15, 2020