Patsy Clark
Muncie - Patsy "Pat" Ann (Norris) Clark
Pat Clark, 73, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 16, 1946 in Albany, Kentucky to James Earl and Fannie Hester (Neal) Norris. She moved to Indiana at 14 years old to make this state her forever home. Here she met the love of her life, Ferrell Franklin Clark, and married June 3, 1965 after his stint in the army (1963-1965). Together they had two children.
She is survived by daughter Doris Clark Gable, son Darrell Clark (Patty Hudson), grandchildren Brandee (Rob) Heeter, Jordan (Daisy) Clark, and Nicole Clark, great-grandchildren Epic, Will, Cora, and Addy, a sister Mary Etta (Luther) McWhorter, several extended family members, and a special great -niece and family Heather, Jonathan, Trenton, and Lacey and her pet dog Molly.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frankie, her parents, her great grandson Cason Davies, brothers Gordon Norris, Lamar Norris, sisters Judy Stahl, Virginia Mae Norris, niece Wanda Jean Norris, and nephew Adam McWhorter.
She had worked various places around Muncie prior to serving Ball State University in the Food Service Dept. for 20 years prior to her retirement in 2008. Her sense of humor, love of children, and treasury of family first set her apart and will be missed by all who knew her. She enjoyed gardening.
A special thankyou is extended to Kathy Robbins and the Ball Memorial Staff in Oncology as well as the hospice staff which included Jamie, Christine, Amelia for their excellent care of our mother during her time of convalescents.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Donald Silvers officiating. Burial will follow at Tomlinson cemetery.
Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Monday, November 18, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana (Little Red Door) 2311 W. Jackson St. Muncie, IN 47303.
