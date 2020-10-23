Patsy V. Lewis
Muncie - Patsy V. Lewis, 93, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Albany Healthcare.
She was born in Muncie on November 14, 1926 the daughter of Ora and Anna Jane Clevenger.
Patsy was a dedicated homemaker and she loved genealogy and scrapbooking. She also enjoyed reading.
Survivors include her four daughters, Judith Anderson, Pamela Byrd, Susan Carter and Kay Fisher; her grandchildren, Jennifer, David, Valdora, Josh, Brandy, Nicholas, Krista, Travis, Timmy, Casandra, Matthew, Dustin and Ashley; also surviving are several great-grandchildren and her sister-in-law, Josephine Clevenger.
She was preceded in death by four children, Roger Lewis, Nancy Smith, Rainbow "Bo" Lewis and Rusty Lewis; two grandsons, Adam and Jody; also several brothers and sisters.
Services will be 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the mortuary.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.