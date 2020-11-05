Patti Jo Lutton
Patti Jo Lutton, 54, passed away Sunday morning, November 1, 2020, at the Golden Living Center.
She was born Friday, April 22, 1966, in Muncie, the daughter of James O. and Eva G. (Pfaff) Lutton. Jo simply loved to make people smile, to know her was to love her. She loved any kind of "tie-dye" clothing and she enjoyed listening to music, dancing, traveling, and she was very active in Special Olympics
. Jo worked at Hillcroft for over thirty-one years. She was a member of the Garden at Gethsemane church.
Survivors include her special boyfriend, Josh Scamihorn; her mom, Eva G. (Pfaff) Thompson; brother, James (wife, Gabrielle) Lutton; sister, Tara Lutton Perry; nieces and nephews, Kassie (husband, Kyle) Clark, Karson Lutton, Kayla Perry, and Alexandra Perry; step-siblings, Mike Thompson, Larry Thompson, Jan Graham, Brenda Thornburg, and Sandy Brunt; several aunts; uncles; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her dad, James O. Lutton; and step-dad, Merle Thompson.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
.