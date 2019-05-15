|
Patty Jean Holdren
Eaton - Patty Jean Holdren, 87, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Patty was born on February 7, 1932 in Muncie, Indiana to Harry and Mary (Young) Spence. She was a 1951 graduate of Eaton High School and married Benny L. Holdren Sr., on January 15, 1954 in Eaton. Together they would raise their three children in Eaton.
Patty worked for RCA and later Kerr Glass. She was a member of the GBBA Glass Workers Union where she was a Union Steward. Patty also served on the business committee for the union and enjoyed volunteering at the Eaton Public Library.
She is survived by her children: Vanessa Schooley, Davon Holdren (Ellie) and Benny Holdren Jr.; four grandchildren: Leann Brown, Matthew Schooley (Samantha), Zachary Holdren and Holly Iglesias (Louie); great-grandchildren: Ty Bell, Audrey Brown, Zachery Schooley, Madelyne Schooley and Emi Iglesias;a brother, John Spence (Kim), as well as several nieces, nephews and her dog Daisy.
In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Holdren Sr., three brothers: Dale Spence, Fred Spence and Everett Parks; a sister, Leona Spence and a grandchild, JR Iglesias.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Eaton Church of God 700 E Harris St., Eaton with Pastor Dawn Cuthburt officiating. Burial will follow at Eaton Union Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be at the Eaton Church of God from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 17 and from 9:00 to 10:00 Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Eaton Public Library P.O. Box 124 Eaton, IN 47339 or the 225 N Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, Eaton.
Published in The Star Press on May 15, 2019