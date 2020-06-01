Paul A. Shanayda
Paul A. Shanayda

Muncie - Paul A. Shanayda, 52, passed away following an illness on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born on April 21, 1968 in Ft. Wayne, the son of Edward M. and Corinne M. (Holihan) Shanayda.

Paul graduated from Delta High School in 1986. He then continued his education at Ball State University where he received his Bachelor's degree in Geography. He married the love of his life, Lisa J. Lenfestey on August 22, 1992 at Grace United Methodist Church in Hartford City.

After college Paul worked at Woolpert in Dayton, Ohio. He also worked for Health and Hospital in Indianapolis and Ball State University for several years. In 2005 he opened his own company, Afterimage GIS in Muncie.

Paul was the most kind, loving heart with the strongest fighting spirt. To know him was to love him. He was best known for his quick wit and ornery comments. He never gave up in anything he set his mind to, whether it was making his wife fall in love with him or starting his own business. Paul was extremely passionate about the love for his family, geography, weather, I.U. basketball, and soccer.

He was happiest listening to his music and cooking for friends and family. Music was his escape, how he dealt with difficult situations, and his calming release. He enjoyed traveling often pointing out all the fascinating geographical features along the way. The Outer Banks and Deep-Sea fishing were most relaxing for him.

As you celebrate the 4th of July this year, please light a firework in honor of Paul. This was always his favorite holiday. It doesn't matter how many years you have with someone its never enough.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Lisa Shanayda; daughter, Sidney Shanayda; two sons, Blake Shanayda and Preston Shanayda; mother, Corinne Shanayda; two sisters, Deb Ragsdale of California and Cathleen Shanayda of Minnesota; mother-in-law, Nancy Lenfestey; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by father, Edward Shanayda and brother, Rick Shanayda.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association (Indiana), 7202 E. 87th Street, #102, Indianapolis, IN 46256.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

