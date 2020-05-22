|
Paul E. Schermerhorn, 79, of Muncie, passed away on May 20, 2020 at Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 27, 1940 in Stratton, CO, to the late Daniel and Genevieve (Quintin) Schermerhorn.
Paul graduated from Pueblo Centennial High School in Colorado and then earned an Associate's Degree in Applied Science from Ivy Tech. Paul was a pilot and enjoyed all things aviation. He was a member of Anderson's Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 226. He has also been a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Muncie since 2000. Paul worked 35 years as a toolmaker for General Motors, retiring from New Venture Gear.
Paul was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include his loving wife Joyce (Johnson) Schermerhorn; sons: Brian (Allie) Schermerhorn and Scott (Millie) Schermerhorn; siblings: Dale Schermerhorn, Barbara Goodhue, Dorothy Nava, Mae Berry, and Bob Schermerhorn; grandchildren: Lauren, Ryer, Nora, and Keller; and 17 nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Schermerhorn.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene, 3101 N. Benton Road, Muncie, IN 47304, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also at the church. Garden View Funeral Home, Muncie, has been honored to assist the family during their loss. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting
www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020