Paul Edward Hood
Parker City, IN - Paul Edward Hood, 65, of Parker City, IN passed-away early Friday morning, August 28, 2020 at IU Health, Methodist Hospital of Indianapolis, IN. He was born August 25, 1955 in Muncie, IN the son of Corbet and Judith (Fancil) Hood. He was a 1974 graduate of Muncie Southside High School.
Paul retired in 2006 after 30 years as a machine operator and forklift operator with General Motors. He enjoyed spending his leisure time practicing fishing, woodworking and other building crafts. He was a member of the UAW Local 499, USA Bass Fishing, Prairie Creek Reservoir Tuesday Night Bass Tournament.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Bobbie; two daughters, Dena' Hood Burford (husband, Dan) of Parker City, IN and Wynde Hood Hale (husband, Dustin) of Parker City, IN; two brothers, Jeffery Hood (wife, Angie) of Farmland, IN and Michael Hood (wife, Rhonda) of Texas; a sister, Shirley Hood Chrisp (husband, Danny) of Parker City, IN; seven grandchildren, Cheyenne Brown (Alisha), David Redwine, Dakota Adams (Ciera), Taylor Sanderson (Tre'), Trenton Redwine (Jessica), Cierra Burford (Cody) and Breanna Hale; one great grandson, Zachary Adams; a special fishing partner, Dave Falkenstein; and two special canine companions, Stormi and China. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the concerns surrounding Covid-19, the family is having private services. Entombment will be in Elm Ridge Mausoleum of Muncie, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral & Cremation Center, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN.
Paul graciously gave life to others with a organ donation gift with the help of Indiana Donor Network.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Randolph County Animal Shelter, 900 N. West St., Winchester, IN 47394 or Fairhaven Foundation (fairhavenfoundation.org
) P.O. Box 441683, Indianapolis, IN 46244. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com
.