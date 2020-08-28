1/1
Paul Edward Hood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Edward Hood

Parker City, IN - Paul Edward Hood, 65, of Parker City, IN passed-away early Friday morning, August 28, 2020 at IU Health, Methodist Hospital of Indianapolis, IN. He was born August 25, 1955 in Muncie, IN the son of Corbet and Judith (Fancil) Hood. He was a 1974 graduate of Muncie Southside High School.

Paul retired in 2006 after 30 years as a machine operator and forklift operator with General Motors. He enjoyed spending his leisure time practicing fishing, woodworking and other building crafts. He was a member of the UAW Local 499, USA Bass Fishing, Prairie Creek Reservoir Tuesday Night Bass Tournament.

He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Bobbie; two daughters, Dena' Hood Burford (husband, Dan) of Parker City, IN and Wynde Hood Hale (husband, Dustin) of Parker City, IN; two brothers, Jeffery Hood (wife, Angie) of Farmland, IN and Michael Hood (wife, Rhonda) of Texas; a sister, Shirley Hood Chrisp (husband, Danny) of Parker City, IN; seven grandchildren, Cheyenne Brown (Alisha), David Redwine, Dakota Adams (Ciera), Taylor Sanderson (Tre'), Trenton Redwine (Jessica), Cierra Burford (Cody) and Breanna Hale; one great grandson, Zachary Adams; a special fishing partner, Dave Falkenstein; and two special canine companions, Stormi and China. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the concerns surrounding Covid-19, the family is having private services. Entombment will be in Elm Ridge Mausoleum of Muncie, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral & Cremation Center, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN.

Paul graciously gave life to others with a organ donation gift with the help of Indiana Donor Network.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Randolph County Animal Shelter, 900 N. West St., Winchester, IN 47394 or Fairhaven Foundation (fairhavenfoundation.org) P.O. Box 441683, Indianapolis, IN 46244. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center
2048 N. 1000 W.
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center Thornburg Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved