Paul Eugene Cox
Yorktown - Paul Eugene Cox, 81, Yorktown, passed away Sunday evening, August 30, 2020, at I U Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born Sunday, August 6, 1939, in Muncie, the son of Mary Irene Cox. Paul began his Law Enforcement career with the Muncie Police Department on June 15, 1962, and retired in 1994 after serving the citizens of Muncie for thirty two years. Paul was an avid golfer, a member of the Elks Club, and was to be a 2021 inductee in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame as an official. He was a former member of the Yorktown Town Council. Mr. Cox served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1961.
Survivors include his wife of forty four years, Maryellen Cox; children, Rick (wife, Lucy) Cox, Paula Cox-McNair, Ronnie L. Cox, and Kelby Johnson; five grandchildren, Madeline Cox, Sam Cox, William McNair, Makena Johnson, and Rohan Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Mary Irene Cox.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Elm Ridge Memorial Park with Pastor Mike Curtis officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by Delaware County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the residence following the graveside service.
Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, a mask is required at the graveside service. To be safe, please remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Muncie Police Department, 300 North High Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
.