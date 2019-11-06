Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
Paul Eugene Minch


1935 - 2019
Muncie - Paul Eugene Minch, 83, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Golden Living Center in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.

He was born on Tuesday, December 24, 1935, in Portland, Indiana, the son of Virgil and Martha (Fix) Minch. Paul received his Bachelor's Degree from Ball State University. On October 28, 1956, he married Janet Brinkerhoff and she survives. Paul was a Materials Manager for Chevrolet of Muncie prior to his retirement. He loved golfing, playing tennis, and bowling. He also enjoyed playing basketball and riding his bicycle on the trail.

Survivors include his loving wife, Janet Minch, Muncie, Indiana; three sons, Douglas S. (wife, Amber) Minch, Cincinnati, Ohio, Gregory S. (wife, Karen) Minch, Muncie, Indiana, and Jeffrey D. (wife, Kari) Minch, Auburn, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Lisa M., Bradley D., Mark W., Alexander G., Joshua S., Jessica M., Jeffrey V., and Hunter P. Minch. Three brothers, Phillip (wife, Diane) Minch, Jerry (wife, Jane) Minch, and Larry (wife, Patricia) Minch; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Patricia Langley.

Services to honor Paul will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
