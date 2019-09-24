Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Paul Johnson


1942 - 2019
Paul Johnson Obituary
Paul Johnson

Muncie - Paul S. Johnson, 77, passed away Friday morning September 20, 2019 at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Paul was born on March 6, 1942 to Stephen and Maudie Johnson (Moore) in Muncie. Paul grew up in Muncie graduating from Muncie Central High School in 1960. Paul honorably served his country in the Navy then marring the love of his life Rebecca Johnson who preceded him in passing.

He began working for General Motors as a Skilled Tradesman UAW member eventually retiring after forty years of service. Paul Was an avid golfer earned a black belt in karate and was a Masonic Temple Member. His greatest love was family as husband and father as coach of his daughter's softball teams and other activities.

Survivors Include daughters Wendy Johnson-Campbell, Brandi Johnson, nieces; Cyndy Greer, Melissa (Sean) Decker, Kimberly (Mark) Saturday, Michele (Joe) Burton-Winkle, Tammy (John) Bell-Kammayer, Lori Grow, nephews; Darryn (Tracy) Johnson, Terry Johnson, Todd Bell, Jeff (Liane) Bell and many extended family members.

Paul's parents, loving wife of 50 years Rebecca and sister Diana Greer preceded him in death.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday September 26, 2019 at Parson Mortuary 801 W. Adams Street Muncie Indiana at 3:00 pm. Friends may call from 1:30 pm until the time of the service.

The family will receive on line condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 24, 2019
