Paul L. McNutt Sr.
Muncie - Paul L. McNutt Sr., 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Bethel Pointe in Muncie, Indiana, following a brief illness.
He was born on Tuesday, October 20, 1925, in Munfordville, Kentucky, the son of Mary and Claude McNutt. Paul was a graduate from Daleville High School and proudly served in the United States Army during WWII. For his service, Paul was awarded multiple medals and honors including a Purple Heart and Theatre Ribbon with two bronze stars. It was while recovering from his injuries in Northern Ireland, Paul met and fell in love with the love of his life, Gertie. They married on September 12, 1948, and enjoyed raising their family, traveling, gardening, and visiting with family and friends. They were life-long members of the Daleville United Methodist Church. Paul was a rural route postal carrier for thirty years. He was also a member of the Daleville Lions Club and Daleville American Legion. Paul was an avid Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed IU basketball with coach Bobby Knight.
Paul is survived by his sons, Stephen (wife, Barbara) McNutt and Paul McNutt Jr; daughter, Maureen (husband, Walter) Nelson; grandsons, David and Justin (Jaqueline); and great-grandchildren, Malachi, Luke, and Ava.
He was preceded in death by his parents; numerous siblings; and his beloved wife Gertie.
There will be no calling or visitation. Private family services will be held.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019