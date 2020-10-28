Paul L. "Lanny" Parker
Indianapolis - Paul L. "Lanny" Parker, 78, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 following a brief illness.
Lanny was born February 8, 1942 in New Castle, the son of Paul and Lola (Fuqua) Parker. He graduated from Bainbridge High School in 1960 and then obtained his Bachelor of Science and Master's degree in education at Indiana State University where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He later attended Ball State University and obtained his Educational Specialist degree.
His career began at Eminence High School in Eminence, Indiana, then moved to Sheridan High School, where he was the Assistant Principal and Varsity Basketball coach. Lanny spent several years at Wapahani High School as Principal, Assistant Principal, Athletic Director and Varsity Basketball Coach. He later became Assistant Principal at Whitko High School and retired as Principal of Morristown High School.
Lanny was on the Executive Committee of I.H.S.A.A. and the North Central Principal's Association. In 2013, he was inducted into the Delaware County Athletic Hall of Fame. He was also a member of Bainbridge Alumni Association and Chairman of its Scholarship Selection Committee.
He enjoyed sports, racing, reading, and especially spending time with his family. Out of all his accomplishments, Lanny was most proud of his family.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janet Parker; three children, Cindy Meyer (Curt), Lori Jones (Phil), and Brian Parker (Lisa); grandchildren, Katie Portolese (Austin), Ryan Meyer, Andrew Meyer, David Jones (Allie); step grandchildren, Curtis Hobbs, Clayton Hobbs, and Collin Hobbs; a sister, Susan Coleman (Mike); and several devoted nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lanny was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Mike Parker.
Funeral Services will be held at 5:00 pm Friday, October 30, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, Muncie,IN.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 3:00 pm until service time at 5:00 pm on Friday, October 30, 2020.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Bainbridge Cemetery in Bainbridge, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Paul L. and Lola Parker Scholarship, c/o Wes-Del Community Schools, 10290 N. County Road 600 West, Gaston, IN 47342 or to the Bainbridge Alumni Scholarship, 2 South Jackson Street, Greencastle IN 46135.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
