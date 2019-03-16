|
Paul L. Roach
Albany - Paul L. Roach, age 67, Albany, died Thursday March 14, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. Born Aug. 28, 1951 in Knoxville, TN, he lived most of his life in Redkey before moving to Albany in 2005. Paul worked at Kerr Glass (now Ardagh), Dunkirk, and was a truck driver for First Fleet, Bluffton, until 2006, and was awarded for driving over 2 million miles without an accident. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed camping, being outdoors, playing pool, and listening to music.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Brenda L. (McConnell) Roach; a son: Nicholas Paul Roach, Redkey; 2 daughters: Leslie A. (Roach) Gates (husband: Jason), Yorktown, and Andrea D. (Roach) Lee, Montpelier; 3 brothers: Raymond W. Roach II (wife: Tami), Montpelier, Kenny Roach, Wheeling, and Mike Roach (wife: Diane), Gaston; 4 sisters: Saundra L. Davis (husband: Rick), Dunkirk, Loree D. Adkins (husband: Douglas), Hartford City, Karan R. (Roach) Bost, Dunkirk, and Linda Barth (husband: Larry), Wheeling; 4 grandchildren: Emilee Gates, Taylor Gates, Aliasia G. Frances, and Kobe Bennett Roach.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond W. & Margery (Clouse) Roach, and a brother: Roger Roach.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Meacham Funeral Service with burial following at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana (Little Red Door), 2311 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 16, 2019