Paul Leo Jackson
1929 - 2020
Paul Leo Jackson

Daleville - Paul Leo Jackson, 91, resident of Daleville, passed away at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital August 24, 2020. He was born in Salem Township, January 8, 1929, the son of Walter and Vita Coffman Jackson.

He was a 1947 graduate of Daleville High School and was self employed most of his life operating Jackson Farms. He retired from General Motors after 19 1/2 years and was a member of Daleville's first School board where he served as president. He was Jaycee Delaware County Outstanding Young Farmer in 1961. He served on the Salem Township 4-H Fair board, serving as president. He was a charter member of the Daleville Lions Club and drove a school bus for Salem Township/Daleville Schools.

He hauled coal and cinders for the community and water for the threshing crews.

He served on the board of directors of AgBest Co-Op for twelve years and delivered mail for the community. He grew up on the Dale Farms and stocked trucks for Omar Bakery.

He was 2001 Delaware County Master Farm Conservationist award winner.

Survivors are his wife of 72 years, Ida Mildred (Gentry) of Daleville, children, Cynthia Callegargo of Daleville, Marna Krause (Bob) of Pahrump, NV, and Duane (Barb) Jackson of Daleville, 1 grandson, Kyle (Layne) Jackson of Daleville, great grand daughter , Reagan of Daleville, 3 nieces: Linda Cline of Mesquite, NV, Lucretia Clidence of Anderson and Joan Kitterman of Greenwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Harry Jackson and sister Ruth Jackson Kitterman, and a niece, Kathy Jackson Stewart.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street Daleville with Pastor Marty Ballard of the Yorktown Church of the Nazarene officiating. Burial will follow in Saunders Cemetery, Daleville.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 6-8 PM.

Masks, social distancing and hand washing is strong recommended through the CDC and the state of Indiana Health Department.

In lieu of flowers please makes donations to the charity of your choosing.

Online Guestbook is available at, www.ballardandsons.com




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
