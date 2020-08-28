Paul McMillion, Jr.
Parker City, IN - Paul B. McMillion, Jr., 63, of Parker City, IN passed away early Friday morning, August 28, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. He was born September 29, 1956 in Nettie, West Virginia the son of Paul B. And Frances Jane (Fields) McMillion. He was a 1974 graduate of Wapahani High School of Selma, IN.
Paul retired after 20 years as a Commercial Truck Driver with Fed Ex Freight. He enjoyed spending his leisure time riding his 02 Harley.
He leaves to cherish his memory a son, Zachary (wife, Anna Beth) of Morgantown, IN; a daughter, Maggie Schweitzer (Husband, Ronald, Jr.) of Connersville, IN; a brother, Lawrence McMillion of Richmond, IN; two sisters, Paula Amos (husband, Bill) of Muncie, IN and Tracey Wyman (husband, Jimmy) of Parker City, IN; four grandchildren, Diesel, Cash, Charlibell and Wiley; many nieces and nephews; and feline companion Cali. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Debra Kem Conatser.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral & Cremation Center, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Face mask and social distancing will be required. Due to the concerns surrounding Covid-19, the family and close friends will be having a private funeral service immediately following at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery of Muncie, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com
