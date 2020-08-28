1/1
Paul McMillion Jr.
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul McMillion, Jr.

Parker City, IN - Paul B. McMillion, Jr., 63, of Parker City, IN passed away early Friday morning, August 28, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. He was born September 29, 1956 in Nettie, West Virginia the son of Paul B. And Frances Jane (Fields) McMillion. He was a 1974 graduate of Wapahani High School of Selma, IN.

Paul retired after 20 years as a Commercial Truck Driver with Fed Ex Freight. He enjoyed spending his leisure time riding his 02 Harley.

He leaves to cherish his memory a son, Zachary (wife, Anna Beth) of Morgantown, IN; a daughter, Maggie Schweitzer (Husband, Ronald, Jr.) of Connersville, IN; a brother, Lawrence McMillion of Richmond, IN; two sisters, Paula Amos (husband, Bill) of Muncie, IN and Tracey Wyman (husband, Jimmy) of Parker City, IN; four grandchildren, Diesel, Cash, Charlibell and Wiley; many nieces and nephews; and feline companion Cali. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Debra Kem Conatser.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Wilson Shook Funeral & Cremation Center, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Face mask and social distancing will be required. Due to the concerns surrounding Covid-19, the family and close friends will be having a private funeral service immediately following at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery of Muncie, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center
2048 N. 1000 W.
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center Thornburg Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved