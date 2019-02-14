|
Paul Richard Cecil
Albany - Paul Richard Cecil, 92, of Albany, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. Paul was born on December 5, 1926 to the late Wilbur and Ruth Cecil in Albany, IN.
Paul was an Army serviceman serving our country during WWII as well as during the Korean Conflict. After the Army, Paul worked for Muncie's Meadow Gold as a salesman for 30 years before retiring. He then went to work for Richmond's CSDC as a salesman for 10 years before retiring, again.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Pamela J. Bennett; grandsons: Terry E.P. Bennett and Jacob Cox; and sister, Marie Coughlin.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service starting at 11:00 a.m., also at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, one may make a memorial contribution to the , 5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278, or by phone, 317-344-7800. www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 14, 2019