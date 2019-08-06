|
|
Paul Thompson Huffman
Muncie - Paul Thompson Huffman, 64, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Yorktown Manor with family by his side.
He was born on September 10, 1954 in Portland, Indiana to Thompson L. Huffman, and Carolyn J. (Antrim) Shroyer. He was a 1973 graduate of Dunkirk High School.
Paul worked for Costa Leasing as both a driver and a mechanic, and as a driver for Marsh Supermarkets, and was a member of the Teamsters Union.
Paul was a long-time member of Union Chapel Ministries, loved attending church, and especially enjoyed praise and worship. He loved Bible studies and spending time in the Word. He enjoyed cooking, puzzles, and skeet-shooting with his son Silas and daughter Kirsten. His favorite times were those spent with family and friends - get-togethers always filled with much laughter!
He is survived by his mother Carolyn J. Shroyer, four daughters, Kirsten E. Ireland (Brenda), Anderson, Indiana, Laura A. Huffman (Linus Roessner), Portland, Indiana, Megan N. Huffman (Derrick Walker), and Nychole West (Clay), both of Yorktown, Indiana, and three sons, Silas P. Huffman also of Yorktown, Indiana, Christopher Atkinson, and Michael Atkinson. His grandchildren are Alexis, Iris, Griffin, Lennox, and Hadlee, all of Yorktown, Indiana. Also surviving are ten siblings, Lowell A. Shroyer (Pam), Leslie A. Forrest (Tom), Joy L. Gregg (Bruce), Resa A. Robertson, Julie D. Paulk (George), Chuck Huffman (Susan), Mary Kay Sterrett (Mike), Stephen H. Shroyer (Beth), John Eric Huffman (Terri Ramsey) and a step sister Susan Brown (Leonard), as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, his step-father, Dr. Herbert L. Shroyer, granddaughters McKenzie Rose & Summer Lily Walker, and a sister, Rita J. Zerbe (Steve).
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday August 8th at Garden View Funeral Home, Muncie. Family and friends may call at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Gardens of Memory cemetery. www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 1385 N. Baldwin Ave, Marion Indiana 46952, The Dunkirk Foundation - Dr. H. L. Shroyer Christian Love Scholarship, P.O. Box 202 Dunkirk, Indiana 47336, Union Chapel Ministries, 4622 N Broadway Ave, Muncie Indiana 47303 or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave, New York, NY 10001.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 6, 2019