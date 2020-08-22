Dr. Paul W. Nesper, Jr.
Muncie - Dr. Paul W. Nesper, Jr., 101, passed away on Wednesday evening, August 19, 2020, at Westminster Village in Muncie, Indiana.
Dr. Nesper was born July 21, 1919 in Appleton, Wisconsin. He graduated from Triadelphia High School in Wheeling West Virginia in 1937. He took a bachelor's degree from Capital University, Columbus, Ohio in 1941, and took both a Master's in 1953 and Doctorate in 1956 from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska.
He married Bernice Kaneff on July 10, 1948. They have two children, David, and Paula.
From 1946 to 1948, he was Program Director for radio station WMOA in Marietta, Ohio. He was Manager of radio station WHTC in Holland, Michigan from 1948 to 1950. He was principal of Concordia High School in Seward, Nebraska from 1950 to 1956, and principal of University High School in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1956-57. He came to Ball State Teacher's College in Muncie in 1957 and during his career at BSTC and Ball State University he was Professor of Educational Administration and Supervision, Director of Advanced Graduate Studies in Educational Administration and Chairman of the Department of Educational Administration and Supervision.
Dr. Nesper was Coordinating Secretary for the Indiana Association of School Business Officials from 1964 until his retirement in 1984. He was a consultant on school district reorganization to school corporations in Indiana, and school districts in West Virginia and Florida. He was a consultant to several architectural firms on school building design. He served as a member of accreditation teams at universities in Texas, Virginia, and Illinois. He was also editorial advisor in educational administration for the Charles E. Merrill Publishing Company and was Chairman of the School of the Month Committee for the McGraw Hill Corporation.
During World War II, Dr. Nesper served on active duty in the United States Navy from 1942 to 1946 and retired from the U.S Naval Reserve with the rank of Lieutenant Commander in 1979. He was made a Sagamore of the Wabash by Governor Robert D. Orr in 1984. The Indiana Association of School Business Officials recognized his contributions to the field of school business management with the John F. Young Lamplighter Award.
Following retirement, Dr. Nesper was a volunteer in the Civilian Personnel Office at Fort Benjamin Harrison for 2 years and served as a docent at the Minnetrista Cultural Center in Muncie for 10 years. He was a volunteer at the Ball State University Alumni Center for 15 years.
Ball State University recognized Dr. Nesper's contributions to educational administration and leadership by creating the Paul Nesper Scholarship to assist doctoral students in educational leadership.
Following the sale of real estate donated by Dr. and Mrs. Nesper to the Ball State University Foundation, the Paul and Bernice Nesper Graduate Assistantship in Audiology was established.
Dr. Nesper was a member of the Board of Directors of the Day Star Respite Center and Woodland Gardens Condominium Association. He was active in Lutheran Church work serving as President of Grace Lutheran Church and a member of the Indiana District Mission Board. He was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Muncie.
Dr. Nesper was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Bernice (Kaneff) Nesper, his parents, Rev. Dr. and Mrs. Paul W. Nesper, Sr., his brothers Donald and Howard and his son-in-law Major Artur Notarfrancisco.
He is survived by a son, Dr. David Nesper (Susan Chico), Casselberry, Florida; a daughter Paula (Nesper) Notarfrancisco, Mars, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Gretchen Nesper-Whipps (Alan), Munster, Indiana; Gail Nesper, Ocala, Florida; Dr. Tiffany (Notarfrancisco) Peters (Travis), Muncie, Indiana; Chris Notarfrancisco, Media, Pennsylvania; and great grandchildren Keifer Cumings, Muncie; and Sydney Nesper, Casselberry.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to any of the following: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 W White River Blvd, Muncie, IN 47303; Paul and Bernice Nesper Graduate Assistantship in Audiology (Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology), Ball State University, Muncie, IN 47306; Dr. Paul Nesper Scholarship for Educational Leadership (Department of Educational Leadership Teachers College), Room 903, Ball State University, Muncie, IN 47306-0590.
