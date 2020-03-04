|
Paul Wendell Lee
Hartford City - Paul Wendell Lee, 102, passed away at 9:31 p.m. March 3, 2020 at CrownPointe of Hartford City.
He was born in Portland on October 28, 1917 to George M. Lee and Beatrice L. (Macklin) Lee. Both of his parents preceded him in death.
Paul graduated from Poling High School in Jay County in 1935 and he attended Purdue University. He was very athletic and in high school he lettered in basketball and baseball, he also was a member of a Semi-Professional Baseball Team out of Fort Wayne. He enjoyed bowling and golf.
He served in the United States Navy during World War II and was stationed in Bizerte, Africa. He earned the European-African Area Medal and the Victory-World War II Medal.
Paul married Janice (Westervelt) Lee on August 21, 1950 at Eden Church of Christ in Muncie, IN. She passed away on August 6, 1993.
He retired from IBM in 1975.
His family was his everything. He was very proud of his children grandchildren and loved spending time together.
Paul was an expert tool maker and made turquoise silver jewelry. He enjoyed gardening and planted a great herb garden after his retirement. He spent a great deal of time at Blackford County Senior Citizen Center playing Euchre.
He was a huge Detroit Tigers and Colts Fan. When Paul's brother-in-law, Jack moved to Pennsylvania, he and Jack would wear their Colts Gear watching the games and call each other on the phone to discuss the plays with each other.
Paul will be sadly missed by his children, Sherry (husband, Wayne) Williamson of Upland, Gary (wife, Sarah Elizabeth) Lee of Muncie and Julie D. Lee of Cedar Park, TX; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, Angel Williamson, Kristen Badders, Paul Thomas Lee, Justin, Logan, Kelsi, Braden, Brock, Chase, Sofia, Naomi and Jayleigh; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Etta Elaine Gillespie and Virginia Schisler and brother-in-law, Jack Gillespie.
