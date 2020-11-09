1/
Paul Woodrow Friend Jr.

Paul Woodrow Friend Jr.

Albany - Paul Woodrow Friend, Jr., 77, resident of Albany, passed away Friday evening at his residence. He was born in Elwood, Indiana, August 18, 1943, the son of Paul W. and Virginia Robinson Friend.

He was a graduate of Elwood High School and had been an electrician for Allison's, Borg Warner and New Venture Gear. He was a member of the Daleville American Legion and loved the outdoors and Nascar. He had lived in the Albany area for 43 years.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Cinda (Finch) of Albany, children; Paul A. Friend, Daleville, Lonn Friends of Muncie, Kimberly S. West of Daleville, Ryan A. Friend of Albany and Christine A. McElyea of Albany, 7 grandchildren, 2 sisters Janet Sianta (Frank) of Crown Point and Sherry Huff of Elwood, several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew.

Funeral services will be held on Friday evening at 6:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street, Daleville with Pastor Glen Bussa officiating. Friends may call from 4:00 PM until the time of the services on Friday. Masks, social distancing and hand sanitation are required.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online guestbook is available at www.ballardndsons.com




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville
8212 South Walnut Street
Daleville, IN 47334
765-378-3242
