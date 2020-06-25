Paula J. (Wilson) Hendershot
Farmland - Paula J. (Wilson) Hendershot, 66, passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. She fought a long battle with cancer for five years.
She was born Monday, December 14, 1953, in Muncie, the daughter of Paul and Betty (Reel) Wilson. Paula lived in Delaware and Randolph counties most of her life. She was a homemaker and worked as a cashier at Ball State. Paula enjoyed sewing, playing Bingo, and photography.
Survivors include her children, David L. (wife, Ella) Hendershot Jr. of Farmland, Indiana, Terri (husband, Matt) Markley of Muncie, Indiana, Mary Hendershot of Muncie, Indiana, Refa (husband, Randy) Riddle of Yorktown, Indiana, Angie Hendershot of Gas City, Indiana, and Daniel L. (wife, Corinne) Hendershot of Oak Forest, Illinois; twenty-two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; six brothers; and two sisters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave L. Hendershot Sr.; her parents, Paul and Betty Wilson; and a brother.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Corinne Hendershot for being her caretaker for the last five years.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Burial with graveside services will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call at Elm Ridge Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday.
Due to the Covid19 pandemic a mask is required at the funeral home and please remember to be safe and adhere to the six foot social distancing.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.