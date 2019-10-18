Services
Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes
109 W Windsor St
Montpelier, IN 47359
(765) 728-2414
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes
109 W Windsor St
Montpelier, IN 47359
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes
109 W Windsor St
Montpelier, IN 47359
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes
109 W Windsor St
Montpelier, IN 47359
Paula K. Ruble


1931 - 2019
Paula K. Ruble Obituary
Paula K. Ruble

Montpelier - Paula K. Ruble, 88, of Warren, IN, formally of Montpelier, went to be with her Lord at 10:45 PM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Heritage Pointe in Warren, IN. She was born on Saturday, January 17, 1931, in Blackford County, IN.

Paula was a 1949 graduate of Montpelier High School. She was a member of Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene. Paula was a former part owner of Frosty's and Torchlight restaurant. She was a retired beautician and was a member of the Eastern Star. In Paula's free time she enjoyed pottery and playing the piano.

She will be sadly missed by her Daughters - Deborah Kay Thiery, Montpelier, IN, LuAnn Pemberton, Montpelier, IN, Grandchildren - Amanda K. Wilhelm, Noblesville, IN, Melissa Culbertson, Keystone, IN, Heather Bonifield, Fort Wayne, IN, Cody (Kait) Yeiter, Montpelier, IN, 8 Great Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Father - Roy Clarence Berrier, Mother - Laproda "Marie" (Gilbert) Berrier, Brothers - Matthew Berrier, Neil Berrier, Sisters- Faith Clark, Jessie Sutton, Mary Warren, Martha Loy, and Son in Law - Ron Pemberton.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019.

A celebration of life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 21, 2019. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Preferred memorials: Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene 440 N. Standard Oil Blvd. Montpelier, IN 47359.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
