Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Welder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula L. Welder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula L. Welder Obituary
Paula L. Welder

Paula L. Welder, 71, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehab. Paula was born in Muncie, Indiana on Monday, March 21, 1949, the daughter of Ernie Jones and Betty Fulford. A lifelong resident of Muncie, she married Donald Welder, and he passed away in 2006. They shared forty-eight wonderful years together.

Paula was a homemaker, wife, and mother who loved her children and grandchildren, and spending time with her family and special friends. She loved making quilts, going for walks and enjoying nature, and helping her grandchildren with crafts. She was a wonderful cook, and a champion talker too.

Survivors include her two sons: Brian Franklin (wife, Christina), and Mark Welder (fiancé, Jessie Stout); sister, Jana Jones; grandchildren, Brian Franklin Jr., Lauren Franklin, Samantha Welder, and Mark Allen Eugene Welder; great-grandchildren, Braylon Franklin and Levi Dalton; and a nephew, Tommy Welder (wife, Allison).

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Per Paula's wishes, cremation will take place.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -