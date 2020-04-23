|
Paula L. Welder
Paula L. Welder, 71, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehab. Paula was born in Muncie, Indiana on Monday, March 21, 1949, the daughter of Ernie Jones and Betty Fulford. A lifelong resident of Muncie, she married Donald Welder, and he passed away in 2006. They shared forty-eight wonderful years together.
Paula was a homemaker, wife, and mother who loved her children and grandchildren, and spending time with her family and special friends. She loved making quilts, going for walks and enjoying nature, and helping her grandchildren with crafts. She was a wonderful cook, and a champion talker too.
Survivors include her two sons: Brian Franklin (wife, Christina), and Mark Welder (fiancé, Jessie Stout); sister, Jana Jones; grandchildren, Brian Franklin Jr., Lauren Franklin, Samantha Welder, and Mark Allen Eugene Welder; great-grandchildren, Braylon Franklin and Levi Dalton; nephew, Tommy Welder (wife, Allison); and special friend, DeWayne Harris.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Per Paula's wishes, cremation will take place.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020