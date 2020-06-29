Paula Marlene "Biddy Jo" Kaufman
Paula Marlene "Biddy Jo" Kaufman, 72, of Portland, IN, passed away Sunday, June 28th, 2020 peacefully while in the company of family members at IU Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN. Paula was born in Anderson, IN, on May 26, 1948, a daughter of the late Ella (Beeman) and Paul Clawson. She was a 1966 graduate of Muncie Southside High School, received her cosmetology degree from Amber's Beauty School and a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing in 1984 from Ball State University. Paula was the widow of Dewayne Kaufman who she happily married on March 12, 1971 and sadly lost on September 14, 2017. She dedicated over 24 years of her life helping others as an RN. Being employed by Ball Memorial, Jay County, and Marion Hospitals as well as the New Castle Department of Corrections. Paula is survived by 2 sons; Greg Edwards (wife Ronyelle) of Portland, IN, Shane Kaufman of Anderson, IN, 1 sister; Marvella Fletcher (husband Tom) of Greenville, OH, 2 grandchildren; Dustan Ellingwood of Florida, Mason Edwards of Portland, IN, and 1 great grandchild; Fox Ellingwood of Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Dewayne, and grandchild Zachary Edwards. Friends are invited to call Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 from 4-7 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Steve Arnold officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Jay County Cancer Society. Please be assured that for your health & safety all CDC, Government and Local Health Department recommendations and guidelines are followed (facility maximum of people at one time up to social distancing allowance for square footage, masks are to be worn while in attendance, social distancing is clearly marked, hand washing stations and sanitizers available, extra cleaning and disinfecting measures have been taken). Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.