Pauline Garrett

Pauline Garrett Obituary
Pauline Garrett

Redkey - Pauline Garrett, 99, of Redkey, IN, passed away on April 29, 2020. She was born in Weiner, Arkansas, on January 31, 1921 to William A. and Antonie P. (Schultz) Schnell. Pauline married DM Garrett on March 16, 1941. He precedes her in passing.

Pauline worked alongside her husband, Dink, as a welder. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Dunkirk, the Women of the Moose in Muncie, and the Elks Lodge of both Dunkirk and Garrett. Pauline enjoyed life and people. She loved to garden.

A private graveside service for friends and neighbors will be held in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Garden View Funeral Home has been honored to assist Pauline's family and friends on their loss.
Published in The Star Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020
