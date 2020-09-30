Pearl T. Carney
Hartford City - Pearl T. Carney, 109, of Hartford City, IN, passed away at 2:36 PM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Albany Health Care in Albany, IN. She was born on Wednesday, August 23, 1911, in Tipton County, IN. She married Claude Everett Carney on Tuesday, December 17, 1929 in Blackford County, Indiana. Pearl formerly resided in the Keystone, Warren, Mt. Zion, Van Buren, and Upland communities before moving to her residence in Roll where she resided for many years. She had been a lifelong resident of Indiana. She attended the 5 Points School in Wells County and also attended Montpelier and Roll schools. Pearl was a farmwife and she and her husband, Claude farmed in Grant, Blackford, and Wells counties. She attended the Bible Christian Church, Muncie, IN. She was a homemaker and a longtime member of the Chester Center Church in Wells Co.
She will be sadly missed by her Son - Everett 'Vic' (wife, Carolyn) Carney, Hartford City, IN, Grandchildren- Denise (Carl) Carender, Gas City, IN, Diane (Sam) Brannon, Muncie, IN, Vicki (Dan) Daugherty, Dunkirk, IN, Bob (Mary) Carney, Hartford City, IN, Barbara (Rod) Gilland, Eaton, IN, Beverly Wilkerson, Eaton, IN, Jim Carney, Hartford City, IN, 15 Great Grandchildren, and 3 Step Grandchildren, several great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her Husband - Claude Everett Carney, Father - James Otto Smith, Mother - Sarah (Grahm) Smith, Son - Robert Joe Carney, Sister - Ruby Watson, Sister - Leona Dardene, Sister - Mae Osborn, Brother - Harry Smith, Brother - Eugene Smith, Grandson - Michael Carney, Great Grandson - Jordan Carender, Great Grandson- Joseph Wilkerson, Daughter in Law- Audrey Carney, Infant Daughter, and Infant Granddaughter.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier, IN. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
A service to celebrate Pearl's life will follow at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 with Pastor Lloyd Moles officiating. Interment will be in the Gardens of Memory in Muncie.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask that everyone please practice social distancing while in the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
