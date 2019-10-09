|
|
Pearlie Crockett
Muncie - Pearlie (Tipton) Crockett, 91, Muncie went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born in Allardt, Tennessee on February, 19, 1928 the daughter of Christopher Columbus and Mary Myrtle (Kring) Tipton. Pearlie married the love of her life, James O. (Oscar) Crockett in 1945 and he preceded her in death in 2001. She spent her days rearing 10 children, working in her vegetable and flower gardens, crocheting, and showing love and kindness to everyone she met. She loved The Lord and demonstrated this best by the way she reared her children. She was a member of Bethel United Baptist Church for 59 years where she was part of the Ladies circle and helped in preparing funeral dinners.
Besides her husband of 57 years, Oscar she was preceded in death by her son David Crockett in 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
Survivors include her children, Peggy Crockett, Marilyn (wife of David) Crockett, Jimmie Crockett wife-Kay), Betty Carter (husband-Larry), Mary Sleezer, Pamela French (husband-Bruce), Victor Crockett (wife-Joy), Don Crockett (wife- Dayna), Timothy Crockett, Leslie Smith (husband- Jeffrey); 21 Grandchildren,; 26 great grandchildren; 2 great, great grandchildren; 1 brother, Lester David Tipton (Betty); several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Gerald Privett officiating. Burial will follow at the Tomlinson Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Baptist Church located at 301 N. Eastwood Ave. Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 9, 2019