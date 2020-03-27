|
|
Peggy J. (Parker) Proctor
Muncie - Peggy J. (Parker) Proctor, 86, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Signature Health of Muncie.
She was born on January 27, 1934 in Modoc, Indiana, the daughter of Clarence and Thelma (McCallister) Parker.
Peggy graduated from Modoc High School. She retired from First Merchants Bank as a Senior Teller after 20 years of service. Peggy also worked at several department stores in Muncie before her career at the bank. She loved her family, she was an avid Indiana Pacers fan, and enjoyed watching and listening to basketball.
Survivors include her two children, Debra Norris (husband, Bruce) and Miles Proctor (wife, Kelly); three step-grandchildren, Jason Norris, Chandra West, and Alison Monce; two sisters, Paula Parker and Paulette Stautamoyer; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jack Proctor, and brother, Gene Parker.
A private memorial service for Peggy will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020